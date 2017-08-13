Man, 70, Killed After Getting Struck by Boat Propeller in Newport Beach

A 70-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was struck by a boat propeller while swimming in Newport Beach, officials said.

A group of friends, including the man, had taken the boat about a half-mile from the harbor when some entered the water, said Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Neil Hove.

Lt. Steve Gil told the Orange County Register that someone backed the boat toward the man to help him get back in more quickly when he was struck.

Passengers pulled the man, who was not identified, back into the boat before returning to the harbor.

