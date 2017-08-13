23-Year-Old Man Dead in Long Beach Shooting ID’d by Friends as Up-and-Coming Rapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 23-year-old man was dead following a shooting in Long Beach late Saturday night, authorities said.

Officials were called to an apartment building near the intersection of Seventh Street and Orange Avenue around 11:30 p.m., according to Long Beach Police Lt. Martinez.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in his torso lying on the sidewalk, Martinez said.

Paramedics responded to the scene but declared the victim dead once they arrived, according to police.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspect, and no one was in custody. Although officials originally said the shooting did not appear to be gang related, they later said it was unclear.

Police identified the victim as Long Beach resident Jonathan Sandoval-Aleman.

Friends said he was known as Johnny Hash and was an up-and-coming local rapper. He leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter, according to a woman named Karissa who spoke to KTLA at the scene of his killing.

"He had big dreams, big goals. He was on his way," she said. "(I) woke up to those missed calls and all those text messages — I didn’t believe it. He had a good heart, good intentions. He would say some dumb stuff, but he had a big heart (and) always had a smile on his face, even in the worst situations.”

Homicide investigators were responding to the scene Sunday morning. No further details were immediately available.

