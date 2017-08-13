Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 13th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! If you're looking for interesting, fun, and educational events and activities, here are some "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions. Enjoy! :-)

World Elephant Day Weekend

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

lazoo.org

The Los Angeles Zoo joins organizations around the world to bring attention to the endangered elephant.

Meet the youngsters who have recently returned from Kenya, Africa, where they studied African Elephants!

http://ktla.com/2017/08/11/world-elephant-day/

Time is Running Out to Register!

Saturday, August 19th Plane Pull Fundraiser

Special Olympics Southern California

Long Beach Airport

2830 East Wardlow Road

Long Beach

sosc.org/planepull

Time is running out to register as an individual or a team for the Saturday, August 19th, 2017 Special Olympics Plane Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California.

To learn how to participate as an individual, team, or donate, please check the website:sosc.org/planepull

Dine LBC (Formerly Long Beach Restaurant Week)

Various Long Beach Locations

dinelbc.com

This is the last day to enjoy what was previously known as Long Beach Restaurant Week, Dine LBC. Many of Long Beach’s best restaurants are offering a variety of food and drink specials until Sunday, August 13th.

Featuring restaurants both upscale and casual, along with mom-and-pop style eateries and a diverse selection of cuisines to choose from, you’ll be able to satisfy all of your food cravings. Each participating restaurant will offer a three-course menu priced at $15, $25, $35, $45, $55 or $65, either per participant with wine-pairing options at fine dining locations, or dinner for two priced at $25, $35, $45, $55 or $65, where participants share an appetizer, each enjoy their own entree, then share a dessert at more casual restaurants.

Long Beach Jazz Festival

Rainbow Lagoon Park

East Shoreline Drive

Long Beach

longbeachjazzfestival.com

Beautiful Rainbow Lagoon Park is home to this weekend’s 30th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival.

It’s absolutely necessary to check the website not only for ticket information, but for the huge schedule of jazz talent performing this weekend.

World Famous Hatch Chiles from New Mexico

Roasting: Ralphs, Encino: 17840 Ventura Boulevard

Roasting: Ralphs, Costa Mesa: 380 East 17th Street

friedas.com/RalphsHatch

Frieda’s Specialty Produce and Ralphs are bringing the authentic New Mexico Hatch Chile experience back to Southern California this August!

This year’s events are every weekend in August from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select Ralphs locations from the Valley all the way down to San Diego. Freshly roasted Hatch Chiles are available in 10 lbs. and 25 lbs. cases. Fresh chiles are also available by the pound.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce, located in Los Alamitos in Orange County, is a distributor of exotic fruits and gourmet vegetables. We have been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962.

Roasting Sunday, August 13

• Encino: 17840 Ventura Boulevard

• Costa Mesa: 380 East 17th Street

Hatch Chiles are only grown in the Mesilla Valley around Hatch, New Mexico, and only available fresh from August to September. (Or as some of our Hatch chile fans call it a New Mexican Christmas, or a “Hatch-mas”!) The robust, spicy flavor of the Hatch Chiles makes it a beloved pepper. The zesty aroma of Hatch Chiles being roasted over an open flame, which you can smell from blocks away, is totally intoxicating! There is nothing like a chile roasting event. Where else would you find a huge metal tumbler full of chiles, roasting over jet-like flames?

Visit: http://www.friedas.com/RalphsHatch for schedule and recipe ideas, and follow us on social media #RalphsHatch.

5th Annual Beautycon Festival

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

beautycon.com/beautycon-los-angeles

This is where you can find the latest on looking good. It’s the BEAUTYCON FESTIVAL at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Local, national and international beauty experts are all in one location providing…beautiful information and demonstrations.

The Last Day !

Gamble House Exclusive “Upstairs Downstairs Tours @ 11am

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Place

Pasadena

Gamblehouse.org

This is the last day to tour historic Gamble House. The rare opportunity costs 20-dollars for 90 minute tour featuring the living quarters of the Gamble family as well as the living quarters the staff who maintained the three story, 1908 architectural masterpiece.

New Baby Magellanic Penguin

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

New at the Aquarium of the Pacific this adorable Magellanic Penguin chick, which hatched in May. It will join its parents, siblings, and other birds in the June Keyes Penguin Habitat.

In celebration of the baby bird, the Aquarium is offering the opportunity to adopt the chick through its Adopt an Animal program. Those adopting a penguin chick at the $100 level or higher before September 30, 2017, will have a chance to go behind the scenes for a feeding and training session with the penguins.

This is THE LAST DAY!

Farm Fresh Fun!

2017 Orange County Fair

Now through Sunday, August 13th

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

This is the last day for “farm fresh fun” at the 2017 Orange County Fair.

Time is running out to enjoy the Summer season’s new rides, new food, and new critters. For a complete listing of the final day fair activities and discounts, check the ocfair.com website.

