Terrorists, Hackers and Scammers: Many Enemies as L.A. Plans Olympics Security

During the 1984 Summer Olympics, Charles Beck was a young Los Angeles police sergeant assigned to patrol the Athletes Village at UCLA and the Coliseum.

There was a lot of security, the now-chief recalled, along with police helicopters patrolling by air and bomb squads on hand.

But the nearest thing to high technology was an electronic badge system: 4 x 5 identity cards for athletes, dignitaries and journalists that gave them access to secure facilities during the games.

Come the 2028 Olympic Games, technology will play a much more central role in protecting the games. Modern-day defense isn’t about a show of force as much as detection, prevention and disruption, Beck and others said.

