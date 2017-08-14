13-Year-Old Girl Dead, 7 Others Injured After Driver Intentionally Slams Into Restaurant in France: Report

A car was intentionally rammed into a pizzeria east of Paris Monday night, leaving one person dead and seven injured, according to the French Interior Ministry.

Pizza Cesena is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

The incident took place in Sept-Sorts, 55 kilometers (34 miles) east of Paris, a ministry spokesperson told CNN.

The Associated Press identified the slain victim as a 13-year-old girl.

The driver of the car has been arrested but his motivations are still unknown the spokesperson said.

The French National police tweeted that an operation was ongoing and asked people to respect the security perimeter, in order not to affect the rescue operations.

