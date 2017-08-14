Brush Fire Burns 600 Acres in Banning; 5 Percent Contained

A 600-acre brush fire in Banning is 5 percent contained Monday evening, officials said.

The Mias Fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of Mias Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire incident information page.

By 7:30 p.m. the blaze had grown to 600 acres.

About 280 firefighters from Cal Fire and the Riverside Fire Department are battling the blaze and three helicopters are making water drops.

No injuries have been reported and no structures appear to be threatened.

Photos from the #MiasFire courtesy of Volunteer Reserve Photographer Mike Murawski. #CALFIREservingCA pic.twitter.com/Qi5TbeIav8 — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) August 15, 2017

Photo from our #MiasFire, courtesy of CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department pic.twitter.com/RUW8HQVjRZ — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) August 15, 2017