‘Deadpool 2’ Female Stunt Person Dead After On-Set Motorcycle Accident

A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of “Deadpool 2,” according to a statement from the Vancouver police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning,” 20th Century Fox said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

“Deadpool 2” is the follow-up to the 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds that grossed over $363 million domestically.

Production on the sequel began in late June. At the time, Reynolds marked the occasion with a photo posted to social media captioned, “Feels good to be back.”

Since then, Reynolds, a Vancouver native, has shared numerous behind the scenes sneak peeks, just as he posted frequently about the film’s original version in 2016.

Last week, he posted a photo with local police, thanking them for their help coordinating a scene that caused road closures and traffic delays downtown. (In his post, he jokingly referred to the film as “Spider-Man.”)

“Deadpool 2” has a 2018 release date.

The death is the second such occurrence of a fatal on-set accident in recent weeks.

John Bernecker, a stunt performer for AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” died in July after performing a fall on the show’s Georgia set.

The death was deemed an accident caused by blunt force trauma to the head, according a coroner’s report.