Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Man Dead in Long Beach

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in Long Beach early Monday morning.

The crash occurred about 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and East Bort Street, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Kanaley said.

Officers arrived to find an injured man in his 30s who was unconscious.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene a few minutes later, Kanaley said.

Investigators believe an apparently abandoned Ford SUV found nearby may have been involved in the crash.

Police were questioning a person found near the crash site in hopes of discovering further information about the deadly incident.

A stretch of Long Beach Boulevard between East Bort Street and West Adams Street was closed in both directions due to the crash, according to a news release from the Police Department.