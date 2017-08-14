Family Members of Downey Homicide Victim Remain Frustrated 2 Years After Crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members of a 28-year-old Downey homicide victim remain frustrated that the crime against their loved one remains unsolved two years later.

Despite knowing the identify of the man who allegedly killed Andrew Martin Rosales, police have not made an arrest.

"Do you know how painful that is? I don't wish this on nobody," the victim’s mother, Lisa Rosales, told KTLA on Monday.

On the second anniversary of her son's death, Rosales, of Long Beach, caressed his ashes and explained, often through tears, how the violence continues to impact her life.

“I hate the person that took my son's life. I can't forgive him right now because he's not caught,” she said.

She has set up a memorial for her son in her living room, complete with pictures and candles.

Despite his troubled past, Rosales said that her son was turning his life around with education and a job, when he was shot and killed on Aug. 14, 2015.

She said she had concerns about one of his friends in the neighborhood, Jehosua Ruvalcaba, who is the suspect in the crime.

Downey police said the two men, along with others, were walking when an argument started. Ruvalcaba, who has horn tattoos on the sides of his head, is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Rosales through the neck.

Two years later, Ruvalcaba is still at large, although the victim's family members said there have been sightings in various parts of Southern California.

Jennifer Irrobali, the victim’s sister-in-law, said her family wants justice.

“We just want this case solved,” she said.

Rosales agreed.

“Do your job,” Rosales said, referring to police.

"I need peace in my life so I can live my life forward instead of having to remember my son the way I do every year,” she said.