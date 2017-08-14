Monterey Park Police Officer Killed in Crash Along 605 Freeway in Norwalk

An off-duty Monterey Park police officer was killed in a crash along the 605 Freeway in Norwalk Monday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway near the 105 Freeway interchange, according to the police department.

Officer Adrian Carrillo, 36, was killed in what appeared to be a single-vehicle roll-over crash.

The crash blocked several lanes of the highway during rush hour and traffic in the area was backed up, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Carrillo had been with the department since Dec. 2015 and “was well liked by both his colleagues,” police said in a statement.

“His loss has deeply affected the department personnel and he will be missed by all members of the police department and by fellow Monterey Park city employees,” the statement reads. “We grieve alongside his family and friends.”

No further details were released about the crash, which is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.