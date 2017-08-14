Schwarzenegger Donates $100,000 to Anti-Hate Group in Wake of Racist Protests in Charlottesville 

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday donated $100,000 to help a Los Angeles-based group’s effort to fight hate, saying he was “horrified” by anti-Semitic and racist protests in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

“While these so-called ‘white nationalists’ are lucky to live in a country that defends their right to voice their awful, incorrect, hateful opinions, the rest of us must use our voices and resources to condemn hate and teach tolerance at every opportunity,” he wrote on Facebook Sunday. “My message to them is simple: you will not win. Our voices are louder and stronger.”

Schwarzenegger announced the donation to the Simon Wiesenthal Center as President Trump was under fire for failing to quickly speak out against the racist and anti-Semitic protests that resulted in three deaths.

After two days of bipartisan criticism, Trump on Monday delivered a new statement that explicitly condemned white supremacists, Nazis and KKK members for the violence that shook the sleepy Virginia college town over the weekend.

