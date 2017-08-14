Pediatrician, Best Selling author or spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live with a vaccine checklist as kids go back to school. For more information on Dr. Altmann, her concierge practice Calabasas Pediatrics and her book “What to Feed Your Baby” you can go to www.DrTanya.com
Vaccine Checklist with Dr. Tayna Altmann
-
Swim and Water Safety Tips With Dr. Altmann
-
Grandparents’ Old-School Parenting Putting Kids at Risk, Study Finds
-
Iowa Newborn Girl Dies Days After Catching Virus From Kiss
-
South African Child in HIV Remission for Years Without Drugs; ‘This Is Really Very Rare,’ Expert Says
-
Babies May Sleep Longer in Their Own Rooms, Study Shows
-
-
Professional Results With Must-Have at Home Beauty Tools & Gadgets With Dr. Jennifer Ahdout
-
Overnight Beauty Treatments to Help You Wake up Looking Pretty
-
Colorado Dad Petitioning to Ban Smartphone Sales to Kids Under 13 After Witnessing His Sons’ ‘Addictive Behaviors’
-
Guns Kill Nearly 1,300 U.S. Children Each Year: Study
-
Babies Should Not Be Given Fruit Juice Until They’re 1 Year Old, New Pediatric Guidelines Say
-
-
Mosquitoes That Can Transmit Zika Virus Found in Long Beach
-
Life’s Strategies for Sensitive People With Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Orloff
-
Boston Doctors, Engaged to Be Married, Found Dead in Penthouse Apartment; Man in Custody