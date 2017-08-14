Woman Escapes Kidnappers After Being Abducted, Thrown Into Van in Azusa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are asking the public for help Monday in their search for three men who briefly kidnapped a woman who was standing on a sidewalk in Azusa.

The incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 1st Street, a news release from the Azusa Police Department stated.

The unidentified victim told police she was socializing with a second woman near the Veterans of Foreign Wars building when the acquaintance called to get her a ride.

While the victim was waiting for her ride, possibly alone at this point, a black minivan with three men whose faces were obscured by some sort of headgear pulled up beside her, Police Department Sgt. Madaloni said.

One of the men exited the van, threw the victim into the vehicle and they drove away east on First Street, Madaloni said.

The woman was able to fight off her attackers and get out of the van not too far from the original kidnapping scene.

There was no word on whether she was injured but her clothing had been torn during the altercation, Madaloni said.

The van, with the three men still inside, then fled the area.

Authorities are searching for surveillance video from any of the businesses near the kidnapping site, Madaloni said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 626-812-3200.