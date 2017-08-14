Woman Says She Was Attacked After Trying to Intervene in a Brawl Outside Laguna Beach Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman says she was attacked after she tried to intervene in a brawl outside a Laguna Beach bar over the weekend.

Allison Croul said she and her sister where walking by The Saloon, 446 South Coast Highway, about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when they saw what appeared to be a man being thrown out of the bar.

“Next thing we know a man comes down, splat, face down, right in front of us. Almost like a board falling down,” Croul told KTLA.

She said she shook the man so he would get off the ground and she thought he was dead.

Shortly after, a brawl involving several people moved onto the street in front of her, where it appeared another man was repeatedly kicked while on the ground.

Croul said she couldn’t stand what she was seeing and started yelling and cursing at the men she believed were responsible.

That’s when one of the men turned his attention to her, grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground.

“He just throws me with just the most incredible force,” she said.

Croul was hospitalized with minor cuts and bruises.

Laguna police are aware of the incident and are investigating.