2 Killed, 2 Critical in Shootout Outside North Hollywood Apartment Building

Police are trying to identify the gunmen involved in a shootout that left two men dead and two more in critical condition in North Hollywood Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 11:35 p.m. Monday as a group of six or more people were standing outside the Hesby Apartments near Morrison Street and Klump Avenue.

Witnesses said someone within the group opened fire causing others to open fire, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Mike Kozak said.

A total of four people were shot in the incident, including one man who died at the scene and another who died after being taken to a local hospital, said Capt. Aaron Ponce.

The two other men wounded in the shooting were listed in critical condition, according to police.

Witnesses told investigators they heard between 12 and 15 shots.

Police blocked of a two-block radius around the apartment complex following the shooting.

Authorities are searching for others, described by Kozak only as black men in their 20s or 30s, believed to be involved in the shooting.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, but it was not clear if they belonged to the shooters or the victims.

Investigators are searching the area for any surveillance video of the incident.

The community at large was not at risk, Kozak said, stating that the shooting was directed only toward those in the group.

The motive was unknown.