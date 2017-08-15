3 Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Victorville Girl

A gang member and two of his “associates” have been charged with murder in the killing of a 12-year-old girl who was fatally shot in her Victorville home, authorities said Tuesday.

Anthony Pitts, 26, of Adelanto, Danielle Cummings, 29, of Apple Valley, and Reyna Mercado, 28, of San Bernardino have been charged with one count each of murder and shooting at inhabited dwelling.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges, and said the suspects were set to be arraigned in Victorville Tuesday.

They are accused of opening fire at a home in the 17000 block of Monaco Drive about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Makiya Walls was struck by the gunfire and died at the hospital.

Sheriff’s Department officials said an ongoing, monthslong feud between Walls’ family and the suspects led to an altercation earlier that day and then the shooting. Details about the feud were not provided.

The 12-year-old girl was not the target, Sheriff John McMahon said.

The day after the shooting, Walls’ mother Maeha McCullers indicated she didn’t know who would have shot at her home, but also said warned the shooter and anyone involved, “You will pay.”

She was arrested on suspicion of terrorist threats, McMahon said. The case against McCullers was turned down due to insufficient evidence, a spokesman for the DA’s office said Tuesday.

Investigators variously described Pitts as a “documented,” “alleged” and “self-admitted” gang member. He was the shooter and fired a shotgun, the complaint against the trio alleges.

He and the two women face life in state prison if convicted as charged.