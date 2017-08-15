74-Year-Old Man Diagnosed With Dementia Reported Missing in Monterey Park: Police

A 74-year-old man who is diagnosed with dementia has been reported missing in Monterey Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Clarence Ausby was last seen on Sunday at about 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue, LAPD said.

He is diagnosed with dementia and “his family is extremely concerned for his safety,” police said.

Ausby is described by police as a black man with gray hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, brown shoes and a gray “Philadelphia Eagles” baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information about Ausby’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. A. Mercado of the Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.