Attorney Austin Dove and DOJ Civil Rights Investigation of Charlottesville Protest Death And Violence
-
President Trump Condemns White Supremacists, Neo-Nazis 2 Days After Charlottesville Violence, Deadly Crash
-
Officials ID 32-Year-Old Woman Killed When Car Rammed Into Crowd in Charlottesville
-
At Least 3 Dead, More Than 30 Injured Following White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville; Civil Rights Investigation Opened by DOJ
-
Bond Denied for Man Accused of Killing Woman by Plowing Into Crowd of Counterprotesters in Charlottesville
-
Trump Condemns Hate and Violence ‘On Many Sides’ at Deadly Charlottesville Rally; Other Politicians Criticize His Response
-
-
Schwarzenegger Donates $100,000 to Anti-Hate Group in Wake of Racist Protests in Charlottesville
-
Baton Rouge Officers Who Fatally Shot Alton Sterling Will Not Face Federal Charges: DOJ
-
USC Student Says He Was Among Counterprotesters Struck by Car in Charlottesville
-
Prisoner-Transport Officer Arrested in Stockton on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Numerous Inmates
-
Small Virginia Town Braces for Rally That Could Be Largest White Nationalist Gathering in Decades
-
-
Charlottesville Crash Suspect Discussed Radical Views, Former Teacher Says
-
Protesters Rally in Downtown L.A. to Denounce Racially-Charged Violence in Charlottesville
-
Virginia Leaders Rally at Black Church After Hate-Filled Event Turns Deadly