Back to School on a Budget at Goodwill Southern California

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at one of several Goodwill Southern California (GSC) locations, where parents and children can find to back to school items.

This year, Goodwill Southern California will feature a great selection of new backpacks priced at $9.98, lunch sacks at $4.98 as well as a wide variety of deeply discounted kids clothing. Goodwill is the perfect one stop shop for families that are looking for a budget friendly way to update their children’s wardrobe as they rapidly grow.

Revenues from Goodwill Southern California stores help fund education, training, work experience and job placement services for individuals with disabilities and disadvantages in communities throughout Los Angeles(north of Rosecrans), Riverside and San Bernardino counties. In 2016, Goodwill Southern California served over 32,000 individuals, including veterans, at-risk youth, individuals with disabilities, and community members with barriers to employment.

For more information, click HERE to find your nearest Goodwill store.