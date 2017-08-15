California Shortfall May Send Avocado Prices Soaring

Avocados could soon be fetching a lot more green.

A shortfall in production in California, the leading U.S. avocado grower, has kicked up wholesale prices in recent weeks — which means you may soon be paying more for fresh guacamole and avocado toast.

A wholesale box of 60 avocados currently costs about $80, or $1.33 per avocado, said Jim Boyce, owner of Produce Express, a produce supplier in the Sacramento area.

“Normally at this time in August we’re typically in the high 40s to high 50s” in terms of a box’s wholesale dollar price, or about 81 cents to 98 cents apiece, Boyce said. “It’s very abnormal this time of year.”

