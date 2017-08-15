Commission to Decide If LAPD Justified in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of 18-Year-Old

Los Angeles police commissioners will decide Tuesday whether police were justified in fatally shooting Carnell Snell Jr. last year in South L.A., a killing that prompted protests and the rare public release of video evidence by the LAPD.

The death of a black 18-year-old struck a chord in South L.A. during a year when police shootings of African American men deepened mistrust in a neighborhood where some residents were already wary of the LAPD. After Snell was shot, angry activists and residents flocked to the scene, decrying the police and dismissing the LAPD’s account that Snell was carrying a gun.

The outcry led Police Chief Charlie Beck to share video footage captured shortly before the shooting as Snell ran from officers. The recording showed the 18-year-old holding what appears to be a gun.

Beck told reporters that officers were working near 108th Street and Western Avenue on Oct. 1 when they spotted a light blue Nissan that had paper plates. The plates didn’t match the year of the car, Beck said, causing officers to think it may have been stolen.

