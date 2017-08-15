Counterfeit Beauty Products With Refinery29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Refinery29’s Lexy Lebsack joined us live with details on the Counterfeit Industry in LA and around the country. Lexy went undercover in the alley in DTLA and is putting together a whole story for Refinery29. Lexy will talk about the increase in the amount of counterfeit beauty products on the market, the dangers of using these types of beauty products and how you can tell whether it’s real or fake. For Lexy’s complete counterfeit beauty story, click HERE.