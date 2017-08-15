Creative Lunch Ideas With PlanetBox

Lifestyle Blogger from The Cool Mom.Co Lizzy Mathis joined us live with creative lunch ideas as kids go back to school. For more information on Lizzy Mathis, visit her website or follow her on instagram @officialelizabethmxo. A big thank you to PlanetBox for providing the eco-friendly lunch boxes for the segment. PlanetBox makes it easy to pack a well balanced, healthy lunch quickly and easily. The compartments help guide you in what to pack - there's a place for fruits, for veggies, and a little treat. Kids love PlanetBox because they can personalize it with fun magnets. For more information, click HERE or follow them on social media.
