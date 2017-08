Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With back to school season upon us, there's no better time to get health smart about head lice. According to the CDC, an estimated six to twelve million infestations occur each year...so we checked in with an expert from the  Lice Clinics of America for ways to stay a step ahead of pesky parasite!

Lu Parker reports on the KTLA5 News at 10pm on 8/14/17.