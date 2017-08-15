Hollywood Forever Cemetery to Remove Confederate Monument After Calls From Activists, Vandalism Threats

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery announced plans Tuesday to take down a monument commemorating Confederate veterans after hundreds of activists requested its removal, with some threatening vandalism.

The move comes days after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the city’s ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The events triggered a national debate about similar monuments across the country.

Since 1925, the 6-foot monument has stood in the Confederate section of the cemetery, where more than 30 Confederate veterans, along with their families, are buried. The monument will be taken to a storage site within the next 24 hours, cemetery officials said, but the grave markers will remain.

This week, Hollywood Forever was fielding as many as 60 calls and emails a day from people requesting the cemetery get rid of the monument, said Tyler Cassity, the cemetery’s president and co-owner. A Change.org petition calling for its removal drew more than 1,300 signatures.

