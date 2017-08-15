In Lawsuit, L.A. City Attorney’s Office Alleges Canoga Park Home Is Hub of White Supremacist Gang and Drug Activity

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a Canoga Park home, claiming the residence is a hub of white supremacist gang members and drug activity.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims that the single-family home in the 8400 block of Remmet Avenue has for years been “a known location for narcotics, gang and general nuisance activity.”

In the last 12 months, court documents claim, authorities have served four search warrants on the property and arrested more than a dozen people. Photos from inside the property attached to the court filing show opened paint cans filled with hypodermic needles, a coffee table covered in drug paraphernalia — such as glass pipes and plastic baggies — and broken-down vehicles on the front lawn.

The home is within half a mile of a police station, park and elementary school.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.