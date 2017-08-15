Investigators Look for Friends of Man Who Died After Overdosing at WeHo Home of Prominent Democratic Donor

Posted 9:29 PM, August 15, 2017, by

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are searching for people who spent time with prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal overdose of a 26-year-old man at his West Hollywood home, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case said Tuesday.

Democratic donor Ed Buck, left, Hernan Molina and West Hollywood Councilman John Duran are seen in West Hollywood in 2010. (Credit: Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities launched a new investigation Monday into Gemmel Moore’s July 27 death “to determine if any criminal culpability exists” after his mother and friends questioned whether the drugs that killed him were self-administered.

County coroner’s officials ruled Moore’s death an accident, and an initial review by sheriff’s deputies found nothing suspicious.

Seymour Amster, an attorney representing Buck, has said that his client had “nothing to do with this young man’s tragic death,” which he described as “self-imposed” and “accidental.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com. 

Related stories