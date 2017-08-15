× LAPD Officials Take Pursuit Suspect Into Custody After Using Bean Bag

A man who led LAPD officials on a short pursuit in the South L.A. area has been taken into custody Tuesday night, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The pursuit began about 8:40 p.m. when authorities spotted a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and McKinley Avenue. It came to an end near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and Corbin Avenue about 9 p.m.

Police then surrounded the vehicle.

The driver got out with his hands up and police deployed a bean bag that hit the man’s upper torso, causing him to lean forward and eventually turn himself in without incident, aerial video showed.

Officers searched the badly-damaged vehicle for possible evidence.

The driver apparently crashed with a big rig during the pursuit. Aerial video showed the stalled big rig near where the pursuit ended.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.