× LAPD Reaches Out to 11-Year-Old Boy Punched in the Face in Downtown L.A.

An 11-year-old boy was walking down the street in downtown Los Angeles with his family when a man suddenly punched him in the face, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, at around noontime near West 7th Street and South Grand Avenue on Saturday, LAPD Det. Ross Nemeroff said.

David Hines, 46, is the man who punched the boy and has been described by police as a “transient.” He was arrested and booked on a felony battery charge, Nemeroff said.

The boy is the son of an Australian athlete, he said, and his father fought the man who punched him until LAPD officers arrived.

He was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries, Nemeroff said.

The family was visiting for the 2017 World Police and Fire Games in Los Angeles, which brings together law enforcement and emergency personnel from all over the globe to compete in sports like ice hockey, paintball and swimming.

Upon learning of the boy’s battery, the LAPD organized activities for him and his family such as a tour of the airship and mounted unit, hoping to make his experience better, Nemeroff said.

A young boy from Australia visiting for the Police/Fire games was battered in #DTLA. @LAPDCentralArea provided him with some #BetterMemories pic.twitter.com/yi1IRZDrvS — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) August 15, 2017