× New Procedures in Place After Boy Left at Wrong Bus Stop in Victorville

New procedures have been implemented after a 5-year-old boy was dropped off at the wrong bus stop in Victorville this week.

Richard Rosas, of Adelanto, was apparently with a group of other children when he got off at the wrong stop coming home from Gus Franklin Jr. Elementary School Aug. 11.

Mario Gutierrez spotted Richard and alerted authorities before he was reunited with his worried mother.

School officials acknowledged Tuesday that the incident “resulted from a failure of adult communication between the school site and the bus driver.”

In an email to KTLA, Amy Nguyen-Hernandez, Adelanto Elementary School District’s superintendent, said school officials met with Richard’s mother and listened to her concerns.

“The District has immediately put into effect new procedures to assure that young students will disembark at their home bus stops,” the email reads.

Nguyen-Hernandez said the new procedures were shared with bus drivers and site administrators.

Officials will continue to review procedures to “avoid any future misunderstanding,” the email reads.