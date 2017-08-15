64-Year-Old Man in Wheelchair Killed in Stanton Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 64-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed in a Stanton crash Tuesday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff's Department officials said.

The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Chapman Avenue, said Lt. Lane Lagaret.

Two vehicles were heading south on Beach Boulevard when the driver in an Acura crashed into a SUV then lost control. After the crash, the Acura continued south, jumped the curb and hit the victim, who "went flying," Lagaret said.

The Acura kept going across the street and crashed into several parked cars.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the Orange County Register.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which is under investigation, Lagaret said.