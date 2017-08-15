Son Suspected in Killing of Fullerton Woman Following Argument With Sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Fullerton man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death and wounding her boyfriend following an argument with a sibling early Tuesday.

Police received a 911 call about 1:41 a.m. from a woman in the 100 block of South Pritchard who was screaming that she had been stabbed, the Fullerton Police Department stated in a news release.

Responding officers found the 50-year-old woman outside an apartment complex suffering from a stab wound to her abdomen.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local trauma center, where she later died, according to the Police Department.

The victim’s 30-year-old son, who lived at the residence with his mother, adult sister and his mother’s boyfriend, is suspected in the stabbing and has been arrested.

Video from the scene showed paper bags over the man's hands as he was being arrested. It was unclear why the bags were being used.

Prior to the stabbing, investigators believe the son got into an argument with his sister and then went to his bedroom and refused to open the door.

His mother went to talk to him and when the son finally opened the door he came out with a knife in his hand and immediately stabbed his mother and her boyfriend before fleeing the home, according to the Police Department.

The boyfriend, 75, was stabbed in the arm and is listed in serious condition.

The son, who has not been identified, was located nearby and booked on suspicion of murder, the Police Department stated.

Investigators also found the knife they believe was used in the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Police Department at 714-738-6753. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.