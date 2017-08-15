Students Stung by Swarm of Bees at Palmdale High School

Firefighters were called to Palmdale High School after multiple students were stung by bees on Tuesday afternoon.

A swarm of bees was reported to dispatch at 12:09 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Richard Licon said. Firefighters arrived about 10 minutes later, and sheriff’s deputies were on scene.

Multiple patients were stung, and five ambulances were dispatched, Licon said. As many as 30 patients could have been stung, he said.

A firefighter could be seen spraying outside an entrance to the high school, at 2137 E. Ave. R, just before 1 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Students were posting about the bee incident on social media, many of them making jokes.

