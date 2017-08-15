The Far Right Is Planning 9 Rallies Nationwide This Weekend Alone, Including One in Venice Beach

Major cities across the country are bracing for a wave of far right rallies in the coming days.

The largest scheduled rally is the “March on Google,” which will take place in nine major US cities Saturday. The aim is to protest the firing of Google employee James Damore over a controversial memo he wrote about the company’s diversity policies. Damore has said he doesn’t support the “alt-right,” and will “likely not” participate.

The “March on Google” rallies are scheduled to take place at these Google locations around the country:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Venice Beach

Mountain View, California

New York

Pittsburgh

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

The Los Angeles-area event was set to take place near Google’s Venice Beach offices at 340 Main St. The event’s website says the protesters will meet at 350 Main St. and are expected to demonstrate from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It was unclear how many people were expected to attend.

Some alt-right organizations are scheduled to lead more localized demonstrations.

Boston is preparing for a rally from alt-right group Boston Free Speech on Saturday. The city mayor has said the city won’t tolerate racism, bigotry, and violence.

San Francisco is preparing for two rallies August 26 and August 27. Mayor Edwin Lee said the city can’t condone a rally that incites hate. “I ask that when they chant of hate, San Francisco chants of love. When they talk of despair, San Francisco talks about hope.”