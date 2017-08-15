Wildfire in Yosemite National Park Swells to 1,600 Acres Near Wawona, Historic Hotel

A wildfire in Yosemite National Park continued to grow Tuesday near the community of Wawona, home of the historic Big Trees Lodge, the park said.

As the fire inched closer to homes, the National Park Service asked to residents to be prepared to evacuate. Voluntary evacuations notices went out to residents in Camp Wawona and Chilnualna Falls Ridge.

The South Fork fire erupted at 2:30 a.m. Sunday about 1 ½ miles east of Wawona, south of Yosemite Valley, the park said. Flames had scorched 1,613 acres in an area of “heavy tree mortality due to bark beetle infestation and poor forest health,” the park said.

Nearly 150 firefighters were aggressively tackling the flames in steep, rocky terrain that was not easily accessible to crews.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the location of the site where the fire started. The post has been updated.