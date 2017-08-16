Attorney General Jeff Sessions Expected to Speak About ‘Sanctuary’ Policies

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak in the Miami area about jurisdictions that have cooperated with federal authorities on immigration enforcement.

The event, alongside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tom Homan, is expected to take place at noon PT.

Sessions plans to praise Miami for dropping its “sanctuary” policy, the Miami Herald reported. The city reversed its 2013 “sanctuary” policy after President Donald Trump issued an order instructing federal agencies to withhold funds from jurisdictions that fail to comply with detention request for undocumented immigrants.