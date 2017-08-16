Authorities Pursue Stolen SUV in Port of L.A. for Third Time

Authorities Wednesday evening are in pursuit of a stolen SUV in the San Pedro area for the third time.

About 3:10 p.m., LAPD received a call about a vehicle being stolen out of San Bernardino, Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

The white 2018 Subaru has paper plates and a tracking device that authorities used to find it.

Officials were in pursuit of the vehicle earlier, but lost it on the freeway. Torrance police officials later picked it up, but called off the pursuit and the SUV is now being chased by Long Beach police, Im said.

