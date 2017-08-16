Blue & Fin Whale Watching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live with the experts from the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises for the chance to witness the largest whales on Earth! Endangered Blue whales and Fin whales are being spotted in the waters off the coast of Long Beach. While whale watching, visitors will learn recent findings about them and other whales aboard the M/V Espada, the specialized high-speed whale watching catamaran docked next to the Aquarium.

Blue whales are the largest animal on the planet and frequent Southern California’s urban ocean during the summer.

Experts from the Aquarium’s Blue whale photo ID program are available to discuss the arrival of Southern California’s endangered Blue whale population, how we can help protect it and they reveal how we can identify individual whales spotted in local urban waters.

