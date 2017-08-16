City Council Panel Deals Setback to Proposed Homeless Housing Project in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles City Council committee has rebuffed the city’s blue-ribbon homeless housing advocates, siding with a Boyle Heights shopping center owner who opposed a project to build 49 units for mentally ill homeless people.

In a procedure that provoked cries of bewilderment from the project’s supporters, Councilman Jose Huizar — without calling a vote — declared Tuesday that the planning and land-use management committee had granted an appeal of the project’s environmental clearance.

If backed by the full council, the appeal would require an environmental report that could further delay a project that has been in the works more than five years and increase the cost of its subsidized housing.

When shouts from the audience demanded a vote, Huizar, who chairs the committee, simply asked if there were any objections. The other committee members remained silent.

