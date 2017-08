Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A "ring the bells" charity event is scheduled to be held on Thursday to raise money to restore the original Deagan Bells at St. Andrew Church in Pasadena, one of the oldest Catholic churches in Los Angeles County. Courtney Friel reports from Pasadena for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 16, 2017.

More information about the fundraiser can be found here.