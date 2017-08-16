Fans Line Up Outside the Pantages as Lin Manuel-Miranda Leads ‘Hamilton’ Ticket Lottery

Lin-Manuel Miranda held a mini-concert for hundreds of fans who lined up outside the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday to score "Hamilton" tickets for its opening night. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 16, 2017.