21-Year-Old Man Gets Life in Prison in 2014 Beating Death of USC Grad Student

A 21-year-old man who beat a USC graduate student from China with a bat has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder, which generated international news coverage when it occurred in 2014.

After about two hours of jury deliberation in June, Andrew Garcia was convicted of one count each of first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. In a downtown Los Angeles hearing Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Garcia and three other suspects, one of whom has been convicted in a separate case, attacked 24-year-old Xinran Ji as the engineering student walked home from a study group about 1 a.m. July 24, 2014.

Ji was struck with a metal baseball bat and a wrench but managed to run away. Garcia pursued him, hitting him repeatedly with a bat, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Ji made it back to his apartment near campus, leaving a trail of blood. His roommate found him dead hours after the attack.

Garcia’s co-defendant Alejandra Guerrero, who was 16 at the time of Ji’s killing, was convicted last October of one count each of first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. She has not been sentenced yet but faces life in prison.

Garcia, Guerrero, Albert Ochoa and Jonathan Del Carmen were arrested in Ji’s death after they robbed a man and a woman near Dockweiler Beach, according to prosecutors.

Neither Del Carmen nor Ochoa has gone to trial.