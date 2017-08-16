21-Year-Old Man Gets Life in Prison in 2014 Beating Death of USC Grad Student

Posted 2:54 PM, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 02:59PM, August 16, 2017

A 21-year-old man who beat a USC graduate student from China with a bat has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder, which generated international news coverage when it occurred in 2014.

Andrew Garcia, left, appears with a public defender in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 12, 2015. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

After about two hours of jury deliberation in June, Andrew Garcia was convicted of one count each of first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. In a downtown Los Angeles hearing Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Garcia and three other suspects, one of whom has been convicted in a separate case, attacked 24-year-old Xinran Ji as the engineering student walked home from a study group about 1 a.m. July 24, 2014.

Ji was struck with a metal baseball bat and a wrench but managed to run away. Garcia pursued him, hitting him repeatedly with a bat, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Ji made it back to his apartment near campus, leaving a trail of blood. His roommate found him dead hours after the attack.

Xinran Ji, who was killed July 24, 2014, near USC, is shown on a sign held up outside a court hearing on Aug. 11, 2014. (Credit: KTLA)

Garcia’s co-defendant Alejandra Guerrero, who was 16 at the time of Ji’s killing, was convicted last October of one count each of first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. She has not been sentenced yet but faces life in prison.

Garcia, Guerrero, Albert Ochoa and Jonathan Del Carmen were arrested in Ji’s death after they robbed a man and a woman near Dockweiler Beach, according to prosecutors.

Neither Del Carmen nor Ochoa has gone to trial.

Related stories