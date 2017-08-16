Man Shot by Deputy in Watts; Incident Draws Large Crowd

A large crowd gathered at the Nickerson Gardens housing complex in South Los Angeles Wednesday night after a man was shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 7:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of 115th Street, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a man on the ground who appeared to have a leg wound. He was treated at the scene and eventually transported. His condition is unknown.

No deputies or civilians were injured during the incident.

A large crowed gathered after the shooting and during the investigation, aerial video showed.

LAPD officials also responded to the scene for backup.