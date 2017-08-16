Man Sought in Series of Robberies at O.C. Verizon Wireless Stores

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected in a series of cellphone store robberies in Orange County.

Investigators believe the man seen on surveillance images during a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store in the 1700 block of East 17th Street on Aug. 10, is also responsible for hold-ups at two other Verizon stores.

During the 17th Street robbery, a man entered the store about 9 p.m. with a black plastic rolling tote box and pulled out a gun that was tucked in his waistband, the Santa Monica Police Department stated in a news release.

The man ordered the victims to get on the floor of the rear inventory room while he loaded his tote with cellphones, tablets and cash.

The robber was described as a Hispanic man weighing 220 to 250 pounds, and standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

Robberies at Verizon stores on July 14, in Garden Grove, and on February 25, in Seal Beach, are believed to have been committed by the same man, according to the Police Department.

Police released surveillance images of the man in hopes someone can identify him.