Mayor Garcetti to Travel to New Hampshire and Rally for Fellow Democrat

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will travel to New Hampshire this month to campaign for a fellow Democrat, the politician’s latest trip to a presidential swing state.

Garcetti will visit Manchester, N.H., on Aug. 28 to help mayoral candidate Joyce Craig, Garcetti spokesman Yusef Robb said Wednesday.

A former school board member and alderwoman, Craig is challenging incumbent Republican Mayor Theodore “Ted” Gatsas in the September primary in Manchester. The city has a population of about 110,000.

The state traditionally holds the first presidential primary and is a key stop for politicians hoping to forge relationships with influential activists that would be helpful if they run for higher office.

