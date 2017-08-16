Mayor Says White Nationalist Rally Planned for Berkeley’s MLK Park ‘Is Not Welcome’

A demonstration characterized by officials as a white nationalist rally set for Aug. 27 “is not welcome in Berkeley,” the mayor said in a statement Tuesday.

“The city has not approved this gathering. It is an event organized online. No one has tried to obtain a permit, nor has one been granted,” Mayor Jesse Arreguin said of the event, set to take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in front of Old City Hall.

“This rally, and its hateful rhetoric, is not welcome in Berkeley. We are currently exploring all options,” the mayor said.

Arreguin said the event is being planned by “an amorphous group with no specific organizers.” A Facebook page advertising the event calls it “No to Marxism in America.” A commenter who posted on June 19 about plans to attend the event said that “wearing sweaters or jackets might be doable, which would help concealing armor or equipment.”

White nationalists and their hate are not welcome in #Berkeley. We are so much better than this. https://t.co/8Fh74uxDWd — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) August 16, 2017