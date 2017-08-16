Mother Arrested After 1-Year-Old Girl Falls From Window of Victorville Home: Police

The mother of a 1-year-old girl who was injured when she fell out of an open window at a Victorville home has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, police said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a found child in the 14400 block of Chamberlain Driver around 9 a.m. Monday, according to a Victorville Police Department news release.

The woman who called authorities told the deputies she was inside her house when she heard a child crying. She went outside and found the 1-year-old girl standing in the front yard of a residence across the street.

The woman said went to the home and knocked on the door, but no one answered.

After speaking with the woman, deputies made entry into the residence, where they found the little girl’s mother asleep in an upstairs bedroom, the release stated.

They also allegedly found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the mother’s bed, which she shared with her daughter, according to police.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the toddler had been asleep with the mother when she woke up and apparently crawled out through the bedroom’s open window; she fell to the roof below before falling again to the ground, the release said.

The child received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Her mother, identified as 22-year-old Jessica Dickey, was arrested and booked on suspicion of child cruelty at the High Desert Detention Center.

Dickey is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 760-241-2911. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can do so by contacting the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or via the website www.wetip.com.