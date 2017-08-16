Simon Majumdar, Food Network Judge and Author

Simon Majumdar is a Food Network personality and judge, an author of three books “Eat My Globe,” “Eating for Britain,” and “Fed, White, and Blue,” and he’s a lover of food and travel who also likes to cook and eat. Simon’s motto: “Go everywhere. Eat everything.”

What many people don’t know is that Simon turned to food as a career after turning 40 and after suffering through a crisis that nearly claimed his life. Now, he appears regularly on Food Network shows including Cutthroat Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay, Iron Chef America, The Next Iron Chef, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and Extreme Chef.

During this podcast, you’ll learn how Simon became a Food Network star, how he judges food and the chefs who make it, and how you can actually invite Simon to stay with you and cook for you at your home.

