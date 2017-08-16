Video Shows Woman Being Forced Into SUV in Fontana; Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Perpetrator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police were attempting to identify a man who was captured on video attacking a woman before shoving her into an SUV against her will on Wednesday.

Witnesses called 911 around 1:30 p.m. to report a woman who was being attacked and was possibly abducted in the area of Sierra and San Bernardino avenues, Fontana police said in a statement.

The man choked the woman before forcing her into the vehicle, witnesses told authorities. Cell phone video released by Fontana police shows the woman struggling with her attacker and trying to free herself as he strongarms her.

As the SUV sped away the victim could be seen hanging out the window screaming for help, according to witnesses.

The car involved has been identified as a 1996 Chevrolet Suburban with the California license plate No. 3SBT684.

The perpetrator was described by police as a heavy-set black man in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing grey shorts and an orange construction-type vest at the time of the attack.

The victim was described as dark-haired Latina in her 20s or 30s. She was wearing white pants with a gray top.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Fontana Police Detective Vestey at 909-350-7700.