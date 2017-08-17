3 Arrested in Connection With Drone Used to Drop Cellphone, Drugs Into Michigan Prison: Officials

Three people have been arrested, accused of trying to use a drone to drop a cell phone and drugs into a Michigan prison, according to WNEM.

Two corrections officers at a facility in the central Michigan town of Ionia heard the sound of a drone in the prison yard shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

When they investigated, a drone dropped a package near a housing unit.

The drone then returned to the area where corrections officers had gathered and dropped an additional package near the same area.

Staff at the prison called local law enforcement who were able to stop a vehicle that was near the prison and had three people inside.

The Michigan State Police is helping prison staff conduct a thorough search of the facility grounds, and surrounding areas, following the incident.

“Drones present a serious and constant threat to our prisons across the state. Our staff remain vigilant in their efforts to keep dangerous contraband from entering our facilities in all manners,” Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said.

The names of those arrested have not been released.